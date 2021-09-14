-
Outgoing GM CEO Dan Akerson spoke to the National Press Club this afternoon cataloging all the changes the company has made to make it profitable once…
She began her career at General Motors as an engineering co-op student in 1980.33 years later, Mary Barra has made history by being named the next CEO of…
General Motors made nearly $5 billion in 2012.That's down a lot from 2011, when the company made $7.6 billion.But GM CEO Dan Akerson says it was a strong…
For the average person, there's a lot of "wow" at the North American International Auto Show.But for reporters and auto company executives, that "wow" can…
General Motors CEO Dan Akerson strongly defended the safety of the Chevy Volt during his testimony before a House subcommittee Wednesday. The hearing was…
Reports have swirled that GM plans to sell its European division, Opel, for more than a month:GM CEO Akerson says those reports are wrong.From the…
http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/michigan/local-michigan-972260.mp3Yesterday, as the congressman from New York was going through his…
Two years ago, when President Obama decided to spend billions to prop up General Motors, and then to guide it through a cushioned, “soft landing”…
Dan Akerson, Chairman and CEO of General Motors, is planning to meet Friday with members of Michigan's congressional delegation. That's according to an…
Dan Akerson, General Motors' CEO, told the Economic Club of Washington D.C. this morning that his company was humbled by its "near-death experience"…