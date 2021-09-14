-
Most Michigan congressional districts are drawn to favor one party over another.But there’s one district that’s considered a “toss-up” in November.And the…
-
Michigan’s 1st Congressional District is huge - almost 25,000 square miles - and it is where, with the pending retirement of Republican Congressman Dan…
-
Republicans may be trying to break up with Dave Agema, but Dave Agema is sending plenty of signals that he’s not about to break up with Republicans.Agema…
-
Congressman Dan Benishek (R-MI 1st) surprised political observers today by announcing he will not seek a fourth term in office. Earlier this year Benishek…
-
Democratic Chair Lon Johnson considering a run in Michigan’s most competitive congressional district6/25/2015 Update:Lon Johnson will make his candidacy for Michigan's 1st Congressional District official this afternoon in the Upper Peninsula. A press…
-
Michigan Radio's It's Just Politics co-hosts Rick Pluta and Zoe Clark break down the news that Lon Johnson, Chair of the Michigan Democratic Party, is…
-
Northern Michigan’s congressman says he plans to run again in 2016.Dan Benishek represents Michigan’s first congressional district, and plans to run for a…
-
A Michigan Congressman is cautioning a federal agency to be careful how it goes about creating rules to protect a certain type of bat.Congressman Dan…
-
Last night’s vote to end the federal government shutdown and raise the debt ceiling divided Michigan’s Republican congress.The legislation reopens the…
-
The reelection chances of three Michigan congressmen might be hurt by the federal government shutdown.The poll numbers show Republican Congressmen Tim…