Dan Gilbert is leading an effort to erase property tax debt for thousands of Detroit residents.The billionaire is pledging $500 million over the next 10…
Today on Stateside, a super PAC funded by the DeVos family has raised $800,000 to unseat Democratic U.S. Senator Gary Peters. We talk about how spending…
Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is asking a House committee to investigate a federal tax break program intended to help low-income communities. She’s…
A new University of Michigan facility will be at the heart of a new development on the edge of downtown Detroit, thanks to expected contributions from two…
Quicken Loans has agreed to pay $32.5 million to settle a lawsuit that accused the company of fraudulently sticking the government with bad…
UPDATED at 9:25 pm on 5/25/19Detroit billionaire Dan Gilbert is recovering after suffering symptoms of a stroke.Officials with Detroit-based Quicken Loans…
Today on Stateside, Michigan’s Interim State School Superintendent explains why she’s opposed to an A-though-F grading systems meant to evaluate state…
A lot of people have tried – and failed – to make significant changes to Michigan’s auto insurance system. Michigan drivers pay some of the highest…
A long-standing jail problem in Wayne County may be resolved.By a 14-to-1 vote, the Wayne County Commission has approved a deal with Dan Gilbert’s private…
Michigan's economic development board has awarded $618 million in tax incentives for a development project in Detroit that includes a 58-story building on…