-
Officials in Michigan are encouraging entertainment venues to take advantage of a special federal relief program to help them through the pandemic.The…
-
Members of Michigan’s congressional delegation are among those waiting to see if a deal can be cut between the Biden administration and Republican leaders…
-
National Republican Party leaders say they plan to target three incumbent Michigan Democrats in next year’s Congressional elections.The National…
-
Today on Stateside, Michigan is hitting the pause button on the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after evidence of a serious, but…
-
Michigan members of Congress are pressing the Biden administration to do more to address PFAS contamination.PFAS are a family of industrial chemicals that…
-
Impeachment pressure mounting, the House is working swiftly to try to oust President Donald Trump from office.Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Flint) is among members…
-
President Donald Trump has signed legislation to update maps of environmentally sensitive areas of the Great Lakes.The legislation prioritizes and updates…
-
Michigan is getting millions of dollars from the federal government to repair roads damaged in the May floods.The 500-year flood event damaged forced more…
-
Full Show PostToday on Stateside, Senate Republicans have developed a proposal for COVID stimulus that would, most notably, reduce unemployment benefits…
-
The clock is ticking on federal unemployment benefits. While states provide most of the money, the federal government has been kicking in $600 extra in…