dan stamper

-
When I heard the first news flashes about the Michigan Court of appeals ruling yesterday, it appeared briefly that the Ambassador Bridge company had won.…
-
A three judge panel from the Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled that Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Prentis Edwards used his power appropriately when…
-
The Nobel-prize-winning writer Anatole France once observed sarcastically that “the law, in its infinite wisdom, forbids the rich as well as the poor to…
-
The owners of the Ambassador Bridge say a disputed construction project will get done by a court-imposed January 2012 deadline.The Detroit International…