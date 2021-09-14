-
Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Director Dan Wyant has resigned because of the agency's role in the Flint water crisis.But will more state…
-
UPDATED AT 5:37 PM ON 12/29/15The head of the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) has resigned over the drinking water crisis in…
-
A formal review is underway into the state agency that made mistakes in its monitoring of Flint’s drinking water.The state Auditor General’s office…
-
State and local officials have done an about-face when it comes to Flint's water crisis.For months, residents and even experts who raised concerns about…
-
There are new concerns about lead in the water in Flint schools.The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality tested the water in 13 Flint schools.…
-
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's attorney general and chief environmental regulator have asked the company that owns two oil pipelines stretched…
-
As the year winds down, we’re spending some time this week on The Environment Report taking a look at the state of our environment. On Thursday, we’ll…