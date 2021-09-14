-
Some Michigan businesses have been able to retool and reopen this summer under Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 “Safe Start” plan. But for businesses…
-
On today’s Stateside, we answer your questions about what happens if Michigan voters legalize recreational marijuana. And, the story of broadcast…
-
James Sofranko has spent decades dancing on stages from Florida to New York to San Francisco.After growing up in Cincinnati, he went on to study at…
-
It’s holiday music for people who maybe aren’t really feeling the holiday spirit. May Erlewine is getting ready to drop her new EP The Little Things with…
-
It's all about dance, creativity, and art: the Detroit Dance City Festival returns this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.Performances, workshops, networking…
-
So many people spend their days sitting – and sitting a lot.People who work desk jobs might spend a minimum of eight hours a day sitting hunched over a…
-
West Michigan, you're getting a chance to see unique performance art in the form of music, movement, choreography, film happening Jan. 8-17 at the Urban…
-
Nick Cave has come home to Cranbrook.The artist, fabric sculptor, and dancer grew up in central Missouri.In 1989, Cave got a master’s degree from the…
-
Ten years ago, two women from west Michigan started something called the "Best Prom Ever." They were Sparta High School special education teacher Renne…
-
Yes, there is a professional ballet company in Grand Rapids.In fact, they're the only one in the state. And they are really fed up with people not knowing…