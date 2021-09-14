dark money

-
A state Senate committee will take up a bipartisan set of government transparency bills Tuesday. But Michigan’s top elections official says the bills…
The spending on the race for U.S. Senate could reach $100 million. The campaigns of Republican John James and incumbent Democrat Gary Peters together have…
If you’ve been online recently, chances are you’ve seen a few political ads popping up in your social media feeds. Behind the scenes, big money is flowing…
Today on Stateside, an update on the partnership agreements school districts signed with the state to avoid school closures in 2017. Plus, we talk to our…
Consumers Energy has agreed to stop giving money to non-profit political advocacy groups for two years, under the terms of a rate case settlement…
Gov. Rick Snyder is moving into his final week on the job, but he’s still got a lot left to do.Last week, the legislature sent the governor the last of…
The governor’s desk is the next stop for a bill to protect the identities of non-profit donors, including to political advocacy groups.It would be a…
Tomorrow is Election Day. It’s an off-year election focused on local issues and races.But there’s still plenty of money being poured into these local…
The Michigan Senate yesterday passed legislation that could vastly increase corporate and special interest spending on campaigns.Vicki Barnett, a former…
When it comes to ethics and integrity in government, Michigan is a disgrace. That’s not just my opinion. A little over a year ago, the Center for Public…