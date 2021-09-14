-
Seven years after disastrous decision-making by state-installed managers poisoned Flint’s drinking water, multi-millionaire former governor Rick Snyder…
-
After three years, the criminal probe into the Flint water crisis is back to square one.The Flint Water Crisis prosecution team, working under the aegis…
-
A preliminary hearing is underway for a former emergency manager criminally charged in connection with the Flint water crisis.The prosecution blames the…
-
A former Flint emergency manager is due in court Monday.Darnell Earley was the emergency manager in charge of Flint when the source of the city’s drinking…
-
A criminal court hearing for a former Flint emergency manager is scheduled for September.At least for now.Darnell Earley was originally indicted back in…
-
A former Flint emergency manager is scheduled to appear in a courtroom Friday.Darnell Earley oversaw Flint city hall during the city’s disastrous drinking…
-
Former Flint emergency manager Darnell Earley is scheduled to appear in court Monday.Earley served as Flint’s emergency manager from September 2013…
-
The Flint water crisis criminal process is set to resume after taking a break for the holidays.State health department director Nick Lyon is due to return…
-
A judge has set a preliminary exam for four Flint water crisis defendants for early December. But defense attorneys and prosecutors remain at odds over…
-
Attorneys for four Flint water crisis defendants are scheduled to be in court Monday.A probable cause hearing is scheduled in 67th District Court for…