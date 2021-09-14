darryl buchanan

-
Flint mayor Dayne Walling said the city’s budget deficit has been cut in half. Walling’s opponent in next week’s election said he doesn’t believe the…
Today is the deadline Governor Snyder set to complete a review of the city of Flint’s finances. When he appointed the financial review panel in September,…
Flint voters will elect a mayor November 8th. In a city beset by high unemployment and questions about how city hall’s being run, crime is a central…
The two men running for Flint mayor agree on one thing: Crime is the city’s biggest problem. Incumbent Mayor Dayne Walling debated challenger Darryl…
Flint Mayor Dayne Walling easily finished first in Tuesday’s mayoral primary. But the race for the second spot on the November general election ballot was…
Seven candidates will face off on Tuesday in Flint’s mayoral primary. There are many issues facing the city of Flint: The need for more economic…
Tuesday is the deadline for anyone who wants to be the mayor of Flint to get their nominating petition filed with the city clerk. More than 2 dozen people…