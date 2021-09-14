Data Driven Detroit

-
Detroit’s population has fallen to a level not seen since before 1920.But there are signs that long-term trend has bottomed out.According to the US Census…
A new online directory aims to give Detroit’s grassroots groups a higher profile.The Detroit Community Organization Mapping project, or d[COM]munity map,…
Though Glenda Price has been in Detroit barely 15 years, it is hard to imagine the city without her. A Philadelphia native, she first came to town as…
Dustin Cable is a demographer who mapped race in the U.S.Every dot on the map is smaller than one pixel and represents one person. Yes, there are 308,…
A report released today on metro Detroit's foreign-born population shows between five and 15% of people in Southeastern Michigan are immigrants. The…