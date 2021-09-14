-
As voters pass judgment in the first mid-terms of the Trump era, many are wondering if Michigan will be a congressional battleground in 2018.There’s a lot…
Lengthy delays at railroad crossings have been plaguing the city of Plymouth -- including one on Monday, when a CSX-owned freight train held up traffic…
Dan Haberman, a Democrat, announced his candidacy today for Republican Dave Trott's U.S. House seat in the Detroit suburbs. Trott is not seeking…
Recently, I said in passing that I had never run for any office, and later I realized this was not strictly true. I have twice been elected to the board…
Three years ago, David Trott, a lawyer and a multi-millionaire player in the mortgage business, decided to run for Congress. He spent at least three and a…
Representative David Trott announced Monday morning that he will not seek reelection in 2018. The announcement comes after speculation by various pundits…
Protestors gathered outside U.S. Rep. David Trott's (R-11th district) office in southeast Michigan today.The group has a simple demand: that Trott vote…
Across the country, members of Congress have been holding town halls and some have gotten a little heated.Here in Michigan, constituents of Republican…
Progressive constituents say Republican Congressmen Dave Trott (R-11), Mike Bishop (R-8) and Tim Walberg (R-7) are avoiding them. Stateside spoke with…
A group of Detroit-area Congressman Dave Trott’s (R-11th district) constituents tried again to meet with him on Tuesday.And once again, they weren’t…