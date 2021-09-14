-
A divided Flint city council approved Mayor Karen Weaver’s picks for the city’s new police and fire chiefs during a raucous meeting tonight. Earlier this…
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver says she didn’t think Friday was “a bad time” to fire three top city officials.Some have questioned the timing of Weaver’s…
The heads of Flint's police and fire departments are out of those jobs.Mayor Karen Weaver said Friday in a press release she's restructuring city…
A consultant’s report says Flint police should stop responding to non-emergency 911 calls. The consultants say that would give police more time to…