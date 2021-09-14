-
A Flint man is facing a state terrorism charge after allegedly phoning in a bomb threat two weeks ago at an event attended by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.More…
-
Genesee County prosecutors are charging three Oakland County attorneys with racketeering stemming from an alleged debt collection scheme.The Fishman Group…
-
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says his office will no longer accept warrant requests tied to charging someone for walking in a city street.He…
-
A Flint city councilman today pleaded ‘no contest’ to a charge of “willful neglect of duty” related to his pawning his city-owned laptop.Police say…
-
Genesee County prosecutors are reviewing the case against a Flint city councilman who allegedly pawned his city issued laptop.Councilman Eric Mays admits…
-
Prosecutors say they will announce another round of criminal charges in the Flint water crisis tomorrow.The announcement does not indicate if there are…
-
Michigan students have a new way to report potential threats in state schools.Starting this fall, students who believe they have information about…