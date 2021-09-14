-
The City Commission unanimously voted to hire Public Sector Search and Consulting at a meeting Tuesday.PSSC has done work in big cities like Seattle,…
-
The Grand Rapids Chief of Police officially announced his retirement Thursday.David Rahinsky has been a police officer for more than 30 years, and has…
-
Grand Rapids residents gathered on Sunday to talk to the police chief and other city officials about incidents involving innocent and unarmed black kids…
-
The Grand Rapids Police Department released body cam footage Friday of a stop involving two unarmed 11-year old black boys.The video shows several police…
-
Black residents in Grand Rapids have thought for decades that the city’s police targeted them unfairly. But a traffic study released last year put some…
-
The Grand Rapids Police Department announce new Youth Interactions Policy for its officers.This after a year which saw two incidents where officers held…
-
Some Grand Rapids residents want to see more police engagement in the community. That’s what they told the Grand Rapids Task Force on Policies and…
-
Community members are speaking out about the latest incident of police using abusive force in Grand Rapids.Last week, an innocent 11-year-old black girl…