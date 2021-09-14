-
David Stojcevski died in the Macomb County Jail on June 27, 2014. He was serving a 30-day sentence for failing to pay fines related to traffic offenses.At…
“The evidence does not support a federal criminal civil rights prosecution.”That’s what the government has told Macomb County officials after…
A federal judge is allowing the bulk of a lawsuit filed on behalf of a man who died in the Macomb County jail to go forward.David Stojcevski died in June…
A federal judge should soon decide if a wrongful death lawsuit against Macomb County officials goes to trial.32-year-old David Stojcevski died of…
Friends, family and supporters of David Stojcevski protested outside the Macomb County jail in Mt. Clemens Saturday.Stojcevski died of prescription drug…