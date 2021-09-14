-
Immigrant’s rights marches are planned for Wednesday in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids.Demonstrators are calling for the state to issue…
-
Large numbers of students were absent from Grand Rapids Public Schools today.Officials with the school district believe this was because of the nationwide…
-
Immigrants and others in southwest Detroit are taking a stand against deportations.Some schools and businesses across metro Detroit closed, while hundreds…
-
Apples and immigration documents. Soybeans and border walls. Today is a “Day Without Immigrants,” and a number of Michigan farms are quieter than…