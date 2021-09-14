-
A report by the EPA’s Inspector General blames “management weakness” for delays in the federal agency’s response to the Flint, Michigan water crisis.Those…
-
Today marks the second anniversary of Flint’s ill-fated switch to the Flint River for the city’s drinking water source.The river water was not properly…
-
The Flint water crisis is complicated, and more details are being revealed nearly every day.Dayne Walling has lived it from the beginning. Walling was the…
-
After six years at city hall, Flint Mayor Dayne Walling only has a few days to clean out his office to make way for his successor. Walling lost his bid…
-
Flint voters have chosen a new mayor.Karen Weaver was surrounded by jubilant supporters last night as she rolled to victory in Flint’s mayor’s…
-
Flint’s problem-plagued drinking water is expected to play a significant role in next week’s election for mayor. For more than a year, people in Flint…
-
People in Flint say the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality needs to do more than admit mistakes in the handling of the city’s tainted water…
-
Last night’s mayoral debate in Flint included several personal attacks between the candidates.The moderators questioned incumbent Mayor Dayne Walling and…
-
Flint officials are still working out the details of returning to Detroit water.Last week, Gov. Snyder announced a $12 million plan to reconnect Flint to…
-
Flint is going back to Detroit water. The state, the city and the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation together are kicking in $12 million to shut off the tap…