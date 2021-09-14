DDOT Detroit Department of Transportation

-
Detroiters are without bus service for a second day, after drivers walked off the job Friday morning.Union leaders say the city hasn't taken enough action…
Detroit city bus drivers refused to work and demanded changes because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Those issues have been resolved and the bus…
Detroit has a new four-year plan to deal with the city’s transportation challenges from end-to-end, city officials announced Friday.“For the first time in…
Detroit is trying a pilot project to encourage people to use bikes for the first or last short leg of a bus trip. Up to 2,000 people who buy bus passes in…
A large fire has damaged a bus terminal on Detroit's east side and could cause service disruptions in the city.The fire at the Detroit Department of…
When the biggest public transit provider in Grand Rapids raised fares from $1.50 to $1.75 last October, it predicted ridership would fall as a result.…
Detroit is tweaking bus service again as the city plugs away at revamping its notoriously bad transit system.The latest changes kick in this coming…
For years, we've been hearing about a public transportation system that would connect downtown Detroit with three areas: Ann Arbor, Pontiac and Mount…
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan planned to have a lot more buses on the streets by this point. There’s been progress in some areas: more buses, better…
The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding the city of Detroit $26 million to buy 50 new buses. Long wait times and broken-down buses have been a…