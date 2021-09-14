-
Democratic State Representative Abdullah Hammoud was the top vote-getter in the Dearborn mayoral primary Tuesday with 42.01% of the vote.In a speech to…
The Dearborn primary ballot is unusually crowded this year, with seven candidates vying to be the city’s next mayor. Mayors in Dearborn have historically…
Updated at 1:00 p.m. on July 29, 2021The City of Dearborn will offer sample ballots in Arabic at all polling sites for the primary election next week,…
Update: June 30, 2021 - 7:15 a.m.Tens of thousands of Michiganders are without power Wednesday morning. That’s after storms Tuesday afternoon knocked more…
After a weekend of torrential rainfalls and intense flooding, many Dearborn residents have a massive cleanup on their hands. Basements are under several…
Members of the Dearborn City Council declined to address concerns about policing from a local Black Lives Matter organization at a meeting that coincided…
Today on Stateside, President Joe Biden visited Michigan on Tuesday to tour the Ford that will produce the new all-electric F-150 Lightning. Large crowds…
Thousands of people gathered at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn Sunday afternoon to express their support for Palestinians in…
A group of second-graders walked to their classroom at William Ford Elementary School in Dearborn following flourescent arrows on the floor to guide them…
Dearborn City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to change the name of the Hubbard Ballroom in its civic center, the Ford Community and Performing…