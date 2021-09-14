-
Dearborn Heights Mayor Daniel Paletko has died from COVID-19 complications, the city confirmed on social media Tuesday night, calling his death…
-
The U.S. Justice Department will monitor the polls in three Michigan cities tomorrow. The federal monitors will be in Detroit, Dearborn Heights and…
-
Democratic precinct delegates have selected a new candidate to run for a Detroit-area state House seat.Inkster City Councilman Jewell Jones will replace…
-
State Rep. Julie Plawecki, D-Dearborn Heights, has died while hiking with a daughter in Oregon. She was 54.State Sen. David Knezek, a fellow Democrat from…
-
The Dearborn Heights police department will attempt to provide a female officer for Muslim women who must remove religious clothing including head…
-
A Muslim woman is challenging the policy of a suburban Detroit police department that she says required her to remove her head scarf for a mug shot.Malak…
-
Theresa Ely, a former custodian at Dearborn Heights school district No. 7, is suing her old employer for allegedly covering up asbestos exposure to some…
-
?DETROIT (AP) - Jury selection starts today in Detroit in the trial of a 55-year-old man who shot to death a young woman who had been knocking on his door…
-
The parents of Renisha McBride spoke to the media today after Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced that her office would charge the man…