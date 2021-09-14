-
Primary elections are Tuesday. And some ballots have proposals that could affect policing in a few Michigan cities, primarily through a city’s charter. A…
When police officers are faced with potentially dangerous situations, the initial reaction is often to draw their weapon. That, after all, is what their…
Two men who walked into a Michigan police station carrying guns and wearing body armor are facing felony charges.James Baker and Brandon Vreeland wanted…
Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Wednesday she will not charge two Dearborn police officers with crimes.The officers were involved in separate…
In the wake of two police shooting deaths, Dearborn Police will be getting some help from the U.S. justice department.Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad…
A federal religious freedom lawsuit filed against the Dearborn Police Department has been resolved.But the two sides give different versions of how and…
Protesters shut down a busy stretch of Michigan Avenue in front of Dearborn Police headquarters Monday night.They want more answers about the police…
A Detroit woman has reached a settlement with the city of Dearborn, after her HIV-positive status became an issue during a traffic stop.Shalandra Jones…
A Muslim woman says the Dearborn Police Department violated her constitutional rights when officers forced her to remove her headscarf.Maha Aldhalimi is…
A mentally handicapped Dearborn man plans to sue the city for alleged police brutality.28-year-old Ali Beydoun was stopped by police while riding his bike…