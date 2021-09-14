-
Today on Stateside, we discussed how two recent Supreme Court decisions may impact cases in Michigan. Plus, last night, Lansing City Council heard public…
This Friday marks the 172nd anniversary of a uniquely Michigan milestone. On May 18, 1846, Michigan became the first English-speaking government in the…
A Michigan senator wants the death penalty in Michigan for cases in which a cop is killed. This Week in Review, Jack and Zoe discuss the proposal’s timing…
State Senator Virgil Smith, a Detroit Democrat, wants Michigan to enact the death penalty for anyone who kills a police officer in the line of duty.To…
It looks unlikely that a proposal to allow the death penalty in Michigan will go anywhere this term.A resolution in the state Senate would allow the death…
Another chapter has been added to a case of a Michigan man fighting the death penalty.A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected a decision made last…
Eugene G. Wanger was a 28 year-old attorney when he became a delegate for Michigan's Constitutional Convention in 1961. The republican was a strong…