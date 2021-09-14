-
You could say Mary Vick Spaulding has spent her entire life in the death industry.Her father, Harold, was a funeral director in Mount Clemens and he began…
-
Michigan is home to five national parks and there are lots of open spaces where you can camp, hunt and enjoy nature. But, yesterday, an Oklahoma Senator…
-
It's probably safe to say most of us shy away from thinking about and talking about death.As medical science has developed the technology to keep us alive…
-
In a recent article from the New York Times, writer Mary Pilon wrote an expansive narrative about a man who faked his own death."Tomato Can Blues" focuses…
-
We are all going to die. It's one of the sadder facts of life.For most people, it's also one of the hardest things to talk about.In 1986, Dave…
-
A Marine from Genesee County has been reported killed during combat operations in Afghanistan. The military says Friday that 28-year-old staff Sgt.…
-
While doing some research for a story, I went back over some data issued by the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information last May. It might not…