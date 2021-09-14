deaths in custody

-
A suburban Detroit police department has fired an officer after he was charged with involuntary manslaughter.Sergeant Ronald Buckley and two paramedics…
It was July 7, 2013, and Diane Hubble remembers that she was making mulberry jam at her son’s house.When she came home, there was a Macomb County…
Macomb County is being sued yet again over a death in the county jail.Alverez Milline died in March 2016. He was serving a year-long sentence on drug…
Macomb County faces persistent overcrowding at its jail, but it really doesn’t have to be that way.That’s according to an outside study completed late…
Friends, family and supporters of David Stojcevski protested outside the Macomb County jail in Mt. Clemens Saturday.Stojcevski died of prescription drug…
Macomb County officials say they’re being unfairly criticized for a jail inmate’s death.County Executive Mark Hackel vigorously defended Sheriff Anthony…
A horrific video showing a naked man slowly dying in a Macomb County jail cell is sparking local and national outrage.The death of David Stojcevski brings…