U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow was in Marquette this week to tour Northern Michigan University’s new Cybersecurity Institute.She’s been working with NMU to…
Stateside: Stabenow on child tax credit, music education changing; legacy of Native boarding schoolsToday on Stateside, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow talks about who gets the child tax credit expansion—and the pile of federal money headed to Michigan…
Michigan U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow wants to remind people living below the poverty line that they qualify for an expanded federal child tax…
Senator Debbie Stabenow has introduced a new bill that would provide billions in tax credits aimed at incentivizing auto manufacturers to make products…
Two men are facing charges of making election-related threats against three Michigan officials.U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and…
Stateside: Stabenow calls for Trump’s removal; historian’s take on Capitol riot; Betsy DeVos resignsToday on Stateside, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow talks about why she’s joining the calls for President Donald Trump’s removal from office. Also, a…
Today on Stateside, a conversation with Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) about making mental health accessible and the future of the Senate under…
At least there were loaner umbrellas.Democrats did not cancel their outdoor voter mobilization event in Lansing Monday night, despite heavy rain that…
Michigan’s two U.S. Senators are calling for a delay in the vote on a new U.S. Supreme Court Justice to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.Pres.…
Under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, Congress gave the U.S. Department of Agriculture the authority to provide students with free meals…