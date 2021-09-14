-
Class-action lawsuits against state and local officials involved in the Flint water crisis will go forward.A federal appeals court reinstated claims…
-
Michigan’s Attorney General’s office has decided to withdraw subpoenas it served on news media outlets, including Michigan Radio.The subpoenas demanded…
-
Michigan is one of 25 states that allow convicted teens, under the age of 18, to be imprisoned with adults.Attorney Deborah LaBelle is a juvenile justice…
-
A Washtenaw County judge is trying to broker an agreement that would allow the state and two counties to collect back child support and restitution from…