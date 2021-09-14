-
A man who’s lived in sanctuary at a Detroit church is now free to leave, ending an immigration saga that’s lasted over three years.Ded Rranxburgaj came to…
An undocumented Albanian man who’s been living in sanctuary in a Detroit church to avoid deportation has an important hearing this week.Ded Rranxburgaj…
It's been nearly two years since Albanian immigrant Ded Rranxburgaj and his wife, Flora, took refuge at Central United Methodist Church in Detroit.Flora…
Members of a church that gave an immigrant man sanctuary are walking from Detroit to Lansing to raise awareness of his situation.Supporters say Ded…
The concept of seeking sanctuary in a church is an ancient one. As the United States toughens its immigration stance though, people facing deportation are…
Two Michigan members of Congress are taking a public stance in support of a Metro Detroit man facing deportation.Ded Rranxburgaj, a native of Albania,…
Supporters of a Metro Detroit man scheduled for deportation this week rallied on his behalf outside U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in…