Michigan wildlife officials say the size of the state’s deer herd is similar to last year, as the first hunters of the season head to the woods this…
The state Department of Health and Human Services has reduced the area covered by an advisory against eating deer harvested near a contaminated site in…
State lawmakers are considering a resolution to end some restrictions on deer hunting.The restrictions are in place in parts of the state known to have…
Deer season started for bow hunters on October 1. The Department of Natural Resources will be testing harvested deer for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).…
With hunting season in Michigan beginning October 1, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services…
Ann Arbor's deer management program is in the fourth and final year of operations approved by the city council. The deer cull starts Jan. 2.The City of…
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says a fatal neurological disease in deer has turned up for the first time in the Upper Peninsula.The 4-year…
This truly is the winter of our discontent – even if spring officially arrived a month ago.As challenging as the snow, ice, and flood advisories are…
Wildlife biologists are worried about how prolonged wintry weather will affect deer in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.State Department of Natural Resources…
Michigan wildlife officials are launching a five-year study to see if deer movement is spreading a serious disease.Since 2015, 58 cases of Chronic Wasting…