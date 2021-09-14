-
Ann Arbor will shut down eleven of its city parks and nature areas after 3:00 p.m. every day from January 2-26, to permit sharpshooters to cull its…
Hunting deer in the city of Ann Arbor will continue as a way to control the deer population.The Ann Arbor City Council met Monday night and rejected an…
Ann Arbor's deer management program is in the fourth and final year of operations approved by the city council. The deer cull starts Jan. 2.The City of…
This week, Michigan lawmakers are scheduled to discuss a measure that would prevent communities from sterilizing wild animals to control their…
Protestors were able to reduce the number of deer killed in the city of Ann Arbor's annual cull this year.The city is trying to reduce an overabundance of…
Professional sharpshooters will cull the city's deer population this month, leading to the closure of 16 Ann Arbor parks from 3 p.m. to midnight daily…
Ann Arbor will significantly expand its deer cull this winter, requesting trained sharpshooters to kill up to 350 deer. That's up from the goal of 100…
State officials have approved Ann Arbor's plan to kill as many as 100 deer and to sterilize up to 80 more. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources…
The city of Ann Arbor says hired sharpshooters have killed 47 deer in designated parks and nature areas, since the city's deer cull began January…