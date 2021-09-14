-
Michigan wildlife officials say the size of the state’s deer herd is similar to last year, as the first hunters of the season head to the woods this…
-
State lawmakers are considering a resolution to end some restrictions on deer hunting.The restrictions are in place in parts of the state known to have…
-
Deer season started for bow hunters on October 1. The Department of Natural Resources will be testing harvested deer for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).…
-
Hunting season is underway. And lawmakers are trying to quickly move a bill that would allow deer or elk baiting.Right now, a state rule bans baiting and…
-
To help combat chronic wasting disease, Michigan is banning deer baiting and feeding across big parts of the state. It’s highly unpopular with some…
-
Starting today, more than 600,000 Michigan hunters are expected to take to the woods for the state’s annual firearm deer season.These are not the best of…
-
For many Michigan hunters (there were more than 600,000 last year), mornings start pretty early.
-
Think about this: providing enough meat to make more than half a million meals for people in need. That's over 100,000 pounds of meat, and much of it is…
-
November 15th is the start of firearm hunting season in Michigan, which runs until the 30th. That got us wondering about the best ways to cook and serve…
-
One deer in Genesee County has tested positive for epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD), according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.The…