deficit elimination plan

Flint voters will decide in March if they will support a millage that will help eliminate their school district’s deficit.On Wednesday night, the school…
“We have to right-size this school district.”That’s what outgoing interim Flint schools superintendent Larry Watkins said tonight, after the school…
Flint school officials heard from the public last night for the first time on a plan to close more city schools. People who packed the meeting came to…
Saginaw school officials face big decisions about some of the district’s buildings this week. Wednesday, the Saginaw School Board may vote to sell the old…
More Michigan school districts are dealing with a deficit. The numbers comes from a quarterly report filed by the State Superintendent’s office with the…
School officials are worried about the Legislature’s latest plan to help financially troubled school districts.The state House Financial Liability Reform…
State lawmakers could take up legislation next week meant to keep schools out of deficit.The legislation would require more reporting from schools that…
The Flint school district once again fell short of its student count day forecast. 90% of a district’s per-pupil funding from the state is based on the…
The state has signed off on a plan to eliminate the Saginaw school district’s budget deficit.Teacher pay cuts and closing a high school are part of the…
The Flint school board last night approved a plan to eliminate its $20.4 million deficit. But the plan relies on the district being able to do something…