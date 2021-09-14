delegation

-
Some Michigan delegates at the Democratic National Convention say the Republicans had their chance to bash President Obama. This week they believe they…
-
We now know just about everything there is to know about the presidential primary we held last week. The votes are in, the robocalls have stopped, and the…
-
Update 5:11 p.m. - Santorum camp questions legitimacy of Michigan's Republican Party leadership after delegate flapThe Michigan Republican Party has…
-
It’s Freshmen Orientation today. Congressional freshmen, that is. As Bloomberg News reports:Michigan has five new U.S. Representatives: Republicans Dan…