Democratic Party

Many politicians see Black voters’ support as crucial for Democratic wins in November. But some organizers are wondering whether former Vice President Joe…
Michigan dominated the Democratic presidential campaign trail this weekend.Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders kicked off the weekend with a rally in Detroit…
Michigan is seen as critical in this year’s presidential election.President Donald Trump, a Republican, won Michigan by a narrow margin in 2016. He was…
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke met with Macomb County voters on Wednesday.At a small diner, a group of ten Macomb County residents told…
Washington Governor and Democratic Presidential Candidate Jay Inslee visited the Islamic Center of Detroit Tuesday to speak with community members and…
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) isn’t the only Democrat running for president campaigning in Michigan Tuesday.Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee is…
The race to the 2020 presidential election makes another stop in Michigan this week.U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is the latest Democrat running…
She made history in Michigan as the first Muslim woman to serve in the Michigan Legislature.Now, Rashida Tlaib will become the first Muslim woman in…
Emails have emerged in a federal lawsuit which suggest Michigan Republicans gerrymandered congressional districts despite years of claims the lines were…
The Michigan primary elections are exactly two weeks from today. Stateside is finishing up a second round of gubernatorial candidate interviews. Today, we…