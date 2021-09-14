-
Today on Stateside, we look back to the 1960s, a neighborhood in Lansing, mainly African-American, was destroyed to make way for the I-496 freeway. Plus,…
The Pontiac Silverdome will go out with a bang tomorrow as explosives begin the demolition of the former home of the Detroit Lions.During its four decades…
Asbestos popped up a few times in the news this week.The Detroit Free Press published an investigative piece about how the quick pace of demolitions of…
More details about the nature and scope of a criminal investigation into Detroit’s massive demolition program should come out in court next month.That’s…
A federal investigation into Detroit’s demolition program under Mayor Mike Duggan seems to be picking up speed, and possibly widening in scope.Federal…
Detroit’s rapid-fire demolition campaign under Mayor Mike Duggan was rife with questionable bidding practices and lacked major internal controls,…
A new Special Inspector General’s report says a federal program that funds blight removal lacks key safeguards against waste and corruption.Michigan has…
The Obama administration is letting Michigan divert almost $33 million from foreclosure prevention to demolition projects.Detroit and Flint will benefit…
Developers say they will turn the Wurlitzer building and the Professional Plaza building into a hotel and apartment complex, respectively. Detroit's…
Detroit is in the middle of one of the most ambitious demolition campaigns the nation has ever seen, tearing down about 200 houses every week.Many of the…