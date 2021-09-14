-
The official merger of the state Department of Community Health with the Department of Human Services will happen this Friday. The new entity will be…
Nearly four years after a massive oil spill, state officials say it’s OK to get back in the Kalamazoo River.An Enbridge oil pipeline broke near Marshall…
If you need a vital record in Michigan, you'll likely pay more.MLive's Jonathan Oosting reports a bill recently passed by the state Senate now heads to…
A 73 year old man from Grand Traverse County is the latest Michigander to die in connection with a batch of tainted steroid injections. 13 people in…
A congressional hearing tomorrow will look into a fungal meningitis outbreak that has sickened hundreds of people in 19 states, including Michigan.Tainted…
A new national ad campaign to get people to quit smoking is already showing dramatic results in Michigan.The Center for Disease Control launched the ads…
Advocates for school-based health clinics are meeting today at the state capitol.There are approximately 100 school-based health centers operating in…
State health officials are putting a 140 bed emergency field hospital to the test today just south of Lansing. They're preparing for the kind of medical…
State health officials insist the public does not have to worry that a radioactive isotope linked to the Japanese nuclear crisis has been detected in a…
Governor-elect Rick Snyder has appointed Olga Dazzo to head the state's Department of Community Health. The Associated Press reports that Dazzo is:In a…