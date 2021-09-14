-
A Michigan prisoner who was sent to the hospital earlier this month has tested positive for COVID-19. The inmate was taken to a hospital on March 11th for…
The Michigan Department of Corrections has partnered with DTE Energy and IBEW Local 17 to train inmates in trimming trees.MDOC worked very closely with…
More than 700 new corrections officers – that’s how many new hires the Michigan Department of Corrections hopes to make in 2019.Chris Gautz, spokesman for…
Freep report: Women officers face sexual harassment in MI prisons, agency refuses to discuss detailsAs the legislature looks to address sexual assault at Michigan State University, the Detroit Free Press has been examining sexual harassment among…
It looks like Wayne County may finally have a solution for its long-stalled jail project. The county has reached a tentative agreement with Dan Gilbert's…
The big news out of Lansing this week was Governor Rick Snyder’s eighth and final budget. His proposed budget for the fiscal year of 2019 is $56.8…
A taxpayer-financed prison from the tough-on-crime era is back in the news. The Northlake Correctional Facility in Baldwin, Michigan has been a conundrum…
Gov. Rick Snyder does not appear to like a state Senate plan to close two prisons and lease a private prison. A Senate subcommittee approved the plan last…
Michigan is slated to close three regional prison stores in Ionia, Jackson, and the Upper Peninsula.That means around 30 employees who staff the stores…
A new audit shows problems in Michigan’s prisoner education program. The state auditor general’s office says the Michigan Department of Corrections failed…