A congressional committee will hear testimony next week on the need to speed up health care benefits for service members exposed to toxic burn pits…
U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin (D-Holly) is urging the Department of Defense to replace PFAS-foam at military bases faster.She sent a letter to the…
Chanting “Nine Years, No Plan, No Action,” Oscoda residents rallied on Tuesday outside a town hall meeting reviewing the cleanup of PFAS contamination…
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Friday that looks to address PFAS contamination near military bases.The National Defense Authorization Act…
Congressman Dan Kildee says he's disappointed that the Trump administration wants the president to veto a bill that would address PFAS contamination.The…
Environmental activists are accusing the Department of Defense of trying to weaken proposed new cleanup standards for a group of industrial chemicals.The…
A Defense Department official told a congressional committee that cleaning up PFAS contamination at current and former military bases carries a hefty…
Officials from the EPA, the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services met in Kalamazoo to discuss PFAS…
Now that the GOP has gotten its tax reform plan passed, leaders like House Speaker Paul Ryan are saying the next item on the agenda is reining in…
Michigan’s strong history in the defense sector dates back to Rosie the Riveter in World War II.The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC)…