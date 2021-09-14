Department of Energy

-
Some government websites are changing what they say about the environment, and a group of researchers is keeping track. Researchers in the U.S. and Canada…
-
A new report from Public Sector Consultants projects Michigan will lose enough energy production for 1 million people in 2016.According to Julie Metty…
-
Engineering researchers at the University of Michigan are trying to figure out how radiation damages the different materials used to make nuclear power…
-
US Senator Carl Levin says the federal government needs to invest in renewable energy companies, even if those investments sometimes go bad. Levin made…
-
DETROIT (AP) - The U.S. operations of electric car battery maker A123 Systems filed for bankruptcy protection and its automotive assets are being acquired…
-
DETROIT (AP) - The U.S. Energy Department says it has loaned $730 million to the North American arm of one of Russia's largest steel companies to…