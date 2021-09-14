-
Today on Stateside, an alleged plot from an anti-government extremist group to kidnap Governor Whitmer and take hostages at the state Capitol has been…
-
Eleven members of Michigan’s congressional delegation are urging federal immigration officials to hold off on deporting hundreds of Iraqi nationals.This…
-
A handful of people representing some of Metro Detroit’s immigrant and religious communities met privately with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John…
-
The Department of Homeland Security revealed dramatic changes to its policies on Tuesday. This Week in Michigan Politics, Morning Edition host Doug Tribou…
-
A broad group of civil rights advocates is cheering an Obama Administration decision this week to dismantle the National Security Entry-Exit Registration…
-
A Michigan advocacy group is suing U.S. government officials on behalf of people who found themselves on a government terror watch list.The two lawsuits,…
-
The showdown between President Obama and House Republicans continues as the Department of Homeland Security budget is still not securely funded.The budget…
-
U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow is worried about a potential shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security.“I am very concerned and actually quite shocked…
-
Update 1:55 p.m.The Detroit News reports that three police officers have been temporarily quarantined, including the officer who handled the letter and…
-
Metro Detroit’s Homeland Security agencies say they’ve made progress on border security and disaster preparedness in the past 10 years. But they warn…