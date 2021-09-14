-
The official merger of the state Department of Community Health with the Department of Human Services will happen this Friday. The new entity will be…
-
This Week in Review, Jack Lessenberry and Rina Miller discuss a long-awaited plan to fix Michigan’s roads, job cuts to one of the state’s largest…
-
Kent County is a part of a new pilot program for children in the foster care system.Michigan has been working to overhaul its child welfare system for…
-
Michigan's Department of Human Services (DHS) is piloting a new program designed to keep "at risk" kids in their homes instead of handing them over to…
-
New policy from Michigan’s Department of Human Services would strip welfare benefits from families with truant students.Starting Monday, families will…
-
Recently, I served as the master of ceremonies at the Council on American Islamic Relations annual banquet in Dearborn.There, I met a family that had…
-
We have a correction to a story we recently aired regarding the declining number of people receiving cash assistance through a particular welfare program…
-
A new report from Michigan’s Auditor General shows problems with determining eligibility for some public assistance programs.In 2008, Auditor General…
-
Last month, more than 11,000 families were kicked off Michigan’s Family Independence Program, a cash assistance welfare program.Lester Graham with…
-
Hundreds of people have appealed to the state to keep their cash assistance benefits. More than 11,000 families are set to lose those benefits next…