department of military and veterans affairs

-
The Grand Rapids City Commission is scheduled to vote on whether to approve plans for a new veterans' home.The city’s planning commission voted to approve…
-
A report by the Michigan Auditor General says patient care at the problem-plagued Grand Rapids Home for Veterans has improved.A 2016 audit of the nursing…
-
Governor Rick Snyder has replaced the director of Michigan's veterans’ affairs agency after an audit uncovered problems at a state-run nursing home for…
-
A new report released this week says the state-run Michigan Youth Challenge Academy failed to account for thousands for dollars between 2012 and 2014.The…
-
Update 10:30 p.m.The showed has already aired on Michigan Radio. If you missed it, you can catch it again here.Original post- 11:30 a.m.Who’s really…
-
There’s still so much we don’t understand about war vets and PTSD, or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Why some experience it, but so many others don’t.…
-
Let's continue our look at military veterans in Michigan. Yesterday on the show, we talked about the disconnect between saying that we want to help…
-
There is no shortage of attention showered upon our veterans. A true bipartisan show of support happened during the State of the Union speech, when…
-
It's Veterans Day, and all across Michigan, small ceremonies are taking place honoring the nation's military veterans.A light rain fell in Flint as a…
-
This Veterans Day, Michigan has the dubious distinction of having its military veterans among those receiving the least government benefits of any in the…