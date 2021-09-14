-
The Department of Natural Resources is warning landowners about a tree-killer that pops up this time of year. It’s called oak wilt. If you have oak trees…
New bills in the state House would put Michigan’s water – including groundwater – in a public trust. That means that the waters would have to be reserved…
Bouncing along a sodden farm pasture, Brad Johnson stopped his state vehicle when he came upon the newborn calf, or what remained of it.The veteran…
Largemouth bass virus has been found in two more northern Michigan lakes. Samples from Beaver Lake in Alpena County and Avalon Lake in Montmorency County…
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says a fatal neurological disease in deer has turned up for the first time in the Upper Peninsula.The 4-year…
A Michigan lawmaker is looking to amend the rules governing trust fund money intended to grow public land for resource protection and recreational…
Wildlife biologists are worried about how prolonged wintry weather will affect deer in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.State Department of Natural Resources…
The moose population in the western Upper Peninsula appears to be rebounding after taking a dip a few years ago.Moose were reintroduced into the western…
Two more deer have tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease in Michigan.The two female deer are from a farm in Mecosta County, north of Grand Rapids.…
The least-visited park in the state is the site of some of its very oldest historic artifacts. The Department of Natural Resources, the Office of Historic…