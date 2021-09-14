-
Today on Stateside, we talk to a leader in Michigan's Chaldean community about his meeting with Vice President Mike Pence about the future for detained…
Today on Stateside, what the story about a state senator's alleged sexual harassment of a female journalist says about Capitol culture. Plus, a look at…
An Iraqi-born Michigan man who successfully resisted deportation once is now arguing he should be allowed to stay in the U.S.Immigration agents tried to…
The national debate over immigration reached another boiling point last week.First, a team of lawyers visited border patrol facilities in Texas where they…
Two years ago, we shared with you the story of a young immigrant in Grand Rapids.Brandon Reyes is part of a generation of immigrants known as dreamers,…
A 19-year old Haitian man who came to the U.S. seeking asylum could be deported soon. The U.S. government being slow to act could be part of the…
The ACLU says a new appeals court decision will deny people facing deportation the right to make their case in immigration court, even if they believe…
Emilio Gutierrez Soto was a journalist in Mexico reporting on the military’s behavior during a drug cartel crack down. He sought asylum in the U.S. in…
An immigration judge has issued a reprieve – possibly a very long reprieve – for Ibrahim Parlak, who has been fighting deportation to Turkey for 15…
A group of immigrant advocates are walking from Detroit to Lansing to bring attention to deportations that separate families, including an Albanian man…