Contemporary innovations like virtual school, wristwatches that are televisions, and genetically modified foods are pretty familiar concepts to us today.…
Today on Stateside, U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says Michigan students need to take standardized tests this year. We check-in with an educator…
Stateside: Detroit starts summer school; from virus to artwork; how systemic racism hurts Black kidsToday on Stateside, summer school started for students in Detroit. We check in with the superintendent of schools in the city to find out how summer…
Today on Stateside, the Michigan Department of Corrections has hired a mental health specialist to run an employee mental wellness program in response to…
How is design playing a role in Detroit’s revitalization?That question will be on many designers’ minds at the first-ever Detroit Month of Design. It runs…
Liz Wetzel never thought she'd work at General Motors, or any car company for that matter. She was an art student after all. But when her dad noticed…
Some people are enthused about what’s happening in the central business districts in Detroit. New pedestrian areas in downtown, old buildings being…
The Venice Biennale is considered the world’s top tier architecture show, and the city of Detroit will be in the spotlight when it opens next May.That’s…
The Next IdeaMichigan makes things, millions of things. And not only do we manufacture them, we invent and design them. For a century, Michigan has led…
An annual design and urbanism symposium begins tonight in Detroit. The focus of Culture Lab Detroit is to look at the city's 23 square miles of vacant…