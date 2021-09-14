-
The City of Detroit has announced that improvements in its animal care and control operations are exceeding initial goals.Last December city officials…
-
Detroit's animal care and control operations are delivering improvements more quickly and at a higher rate than initially expected, according to city…
-
Today on Stateside, Detroit has hired a new director for its Animal Care and Control Department after the fatal mulling of a nine-year-old girl earlier…
-
Detroit city officials announced investments to improve community safety and animal care in the city. This comes months after 9-year-old Emma Hernandez…
-
Today on Stateside, Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin has been hesitant to call for impeachment of President Trump in the past. But she says…
-
The alleged owner of three dogs that attacked and killed a nine-year-old Detroit girl was arraigned on murder charges Thursday.Pierre Cleveland was Emma…
-
The city of Detroit has reached a settlement with a former animal control officer who alleged widespread wrongdoing.Brittany Roberts filed a whistleblower…
-
A federal judge has put the brakes on a Detroit Animal Control practice of seizing dogs from homes without a search warrant.A controversial Detroit…
-
A rescue group picked up 10 dogs from Detroit’s city-run animal shelter today, in what it hopes will be the first of many visits.The dogs walked — in some…
-
A former Detroit city employee says she was fired after reporting troubling conditions and wrongdoing at the city’s animal shelter.In a whistleblower…