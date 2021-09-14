-
On today’s episode, we’re talking about contemporary feminism and the making of Womxnhouse Detroit.
-
James Craig's gubernatorial campaign has a chaotic start. Also, feminist artists transform a Detroit house. And, families share their mixed back-to-school feelings.
-
On Stateside, a church in Romeo grapples with systemic and politically motivated vandalism. And, what six months of COVID have looked like. Plus, we…
-
Despite being more digitally connected than ever before, the COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings have still left many of us feeling isolated. To counter…
-
Today on Stateside, a new test for COVID-19 gives results quickly, but those results aren't always accurate. Plus, it's Earth Day and we spoke with a…
-
jessica Care moore is an award-winning poet and activist who grew up in Detroit. This week, she returns to her hometown to debut a unique performance…
-
The first ever Detroit Art Week is set to run July 20, 21, and 22. Organizers bill it as "a self-guided tour and celebration of contemporary art and…
-
Is it possible for a black man to rest in an institutionally oppressive society? That is the question Mario Moore wants to tackle in his art. Moore is…
-
A new exhibition is taking place at the David Klein Gallery in Detroit. Its title is “Old” and the artist is Scott Hocking.Hocking joined Stateside to…
-
An exhibition currently at the Cranbrook Art Museum challenges our idea of what a theater is. Rather than an ornate performance space like, say, the…