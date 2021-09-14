detroit blight

-
What is Proposal N?Proposal N (“N” stands for neighborhoods) is a measure Detroit voters have on their ballots this election year.If voters approve…
-
Detroiters will get a chance to vote in November on whether the city should borrow $250 million to tackle blight, after the Detroit City Council approved…
-
A $250-million budget to combat blight. That’s what Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is hoping voters will approve. He wants a measure on the March 2020 ballot…
-
Detroit property values are on the rise, reversing a nearly two decades-long slide, according to new data from the city.Residential property values rose…
-
Lead levels among Detroit children are rising after decades of decline, and health officials say the city’s aggressive housing demolition program is…
-
Abandoned homes are a familiar sight in many Detroit neighborhoods. And they aren’t just an eyesore. Left unsecured, those vacant properties can become…
-
One of the big issues in Detroit is blight. People walking away from their properties or foreclosures are the base of the problem. After that, it’s people…
-
The city of Detroit could soon be independent of financial oversight.According to its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, Detroit ended the 2016 fiscal…
-
Detroit’s rapid-fire demolition campaign under Mayor Mike Duggan was rife with questionable bidding practices and lacked major internal controls,…
-
Detroit residents have a new way to check when blighted and vacant homes in their neighborhood will be demolished.People can enter an address on the…