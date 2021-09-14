Detroit busses DDOT

-
Detroiters are without bus service for a second day, after drivers walked off the job Friday morning.Union leaders say the city hasn't taken enough action…
-
Detroit city bus drivers refused to work and demanded changes because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Those issues have been resolved and the bus…
-
Detroit has a new four-year plan to deal with the city’s transportation challenges from end-to-end, city officials announced Friday.“For the first time in…
-
Detroit officials say they are continuously upgrading bus service after it was gutted by years of cutbacks and bankruptcy.The city announced Tuesday that…
-
Detroit is trying a pilot project to encourage people to use bikes for the first or last short leg of a bus trip. Up to 2,000 people who buy bus passes in…
-
Detroit needs to put more resources into its transit system, according to a recent survey.The 2016 Downtown Detroit Perceptions Report takes a look at…
-
Detroit is tweaking bus service again as the city plugs away at revamping its notoriously bad transit system.The latest changes kick in this coming…
-
The Detroit Department of Transportation will begin running 24-hour bus service for three of its busiest routes Saturday.The popular routes are part of…
-
For the first time in five years, Detroit and its bus drivers have agreed to a new labor contract.The four-year deal includes an immediate 4% base wage…
-
Detroit bus service is improving — but still has a long way to go.That’s the message Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan carried to a group of 27 new city bus…