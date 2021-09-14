-
Election officials in Detroit and elsewhere are preparing to deal with challengers at the polls this week.Election challengers are not new. They can work…
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says voting is more accessible than ever before this election year, and the results will be accurate—but not…
The Wayne County Board of Canvassers says Detroit needs help from the Michigan Secretary of State to make sure the November election runs smoothly.This…
Detroit’s partial recount of the November 7 general election is over.The recount didn’t change the results of any races, but it did highlight some issues…
Detroit’s election re-count carried on through a second day Wednesday.Election workers are recounting just over 41,000 ballots cast in the November 7th…
The candidate who narrowly lost his bid to become Detroit city clerk says he’ll ask for a recount of some votes cast in this month’s election.Garlin…
The Wayne County Board of Canvassers will meet on Tuesday to review Detroit’s election tallies.The board must certify the results that day to meet a state…
A Wayne County judge has thrown out a lawsuit against Detroit city clerk Janice Winfrey, saying there’s “no evidence” her office mishandled absentee…
A Detroit activist has filed a lawsuit, asking a Wayne County judge to throw out absentee ballot results from Detroit’s election last week.Anita Belle is…
Garlin Gilchrist II, who narrowly lost the Detroit city clerk’s race to incumbent Janice Winfrey Tuesday night, says he may petition for a…